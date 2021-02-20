State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $3,461,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 616,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,690. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

