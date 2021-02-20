State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,734,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Shares of W opened at $292.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.13. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of -41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on W. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $382,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,723,497 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.