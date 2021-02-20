State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.39% of eHealth worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,339,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in eHealth by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after buying an additional 313,513 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in eHealth by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after buying an additional 258,483 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in eHealth by 532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 164,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in eHealth by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,715,000 after buying an additional 159,087 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $57.68 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $152.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist decreased their target price on eHealth from $200.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.29.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

