State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $7,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FBC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

NYSE:FBC opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

