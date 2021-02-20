State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,535 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 24.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DB opened at $11.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

