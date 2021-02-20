State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,356,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after buying an additional 203,035 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,091,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 727,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.90.

NYSE:AEL opened at $28.70 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

