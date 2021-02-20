State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 17,400 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Invitae worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 223.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,966 shares of company stock valued at $33,781,199 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

