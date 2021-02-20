State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 57,500 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.51% of Evolent Health worth $7,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $383,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at about $323,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

