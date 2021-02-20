State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 6,400 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.36% of Atkore International Group worth $6,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,219.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 8,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $294,712.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,817.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,595 shares of company stock valued at $897,694. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE ATKR opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Atkore International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.68. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company had revenue of $511.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.