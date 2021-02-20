Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Status has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $395.74 million and $69.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00062067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.46 or 0.00814119 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00038270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00055792 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00042087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,699.21 or 0.04772345 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

