Stealth Price Hits $0.25 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Stealth has a market cap of $9.48 million and $69,227.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded up 138.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000960 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018608 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000466 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stealth Token Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,660,995 tokens. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Token Trading

Stealth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

