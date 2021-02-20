Steem Price Tops $0.50 (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. Steem has a market cap of $186.49 million and $22.91 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,380.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $697.11 or 0.01236428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.74 or 0.00423447 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00030351 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006140 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 390,696,253 coins and its circulating supply is 373,722,159 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official website is steem.com . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

