SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $82,732.76 and approximately $4.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $493.90 or 0.00866841 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

