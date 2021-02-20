Stellar Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market cap of $11.38 billion and $1.95 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.00454612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00080974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068383 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,488 coins and its circulating supply is 22,462,956,744 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

Stellar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

