stETH Reaches One Day Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.40 or 0.00466609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00067903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00091647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00064302 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00077715 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00396851 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00026871 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.