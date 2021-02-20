stETH (STETH) Market Cap Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.