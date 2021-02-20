Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Buys 9,301 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

