Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,144 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

