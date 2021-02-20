Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $72,774,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,667,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $106,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,000 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

