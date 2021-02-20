Storj (STORJ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $46.29 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Storj has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and approximately $46.29 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Storj token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060651 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00789627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00040102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.00 or 0.00057169 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00018333 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.95 or 0.04681685 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

STORJ is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,214,796 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Storj is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

Buying and Selling Storj

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

