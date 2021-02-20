STRAKS Price Up 96.2% This Week (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, STRAKS has traded 96.2% higher against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $121,060.53 and $265.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,745.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,906.35 or 0.03419762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.86 or 0.00401585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $673.17 or 0.01207588 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $253.98 or 0.00455607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.70 or 0.00408465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00291891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002734 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

STRAKS Coin Trading

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

