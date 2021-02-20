Strategic Financial Services Inc Buys 148,616 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,616 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up about 2.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.66% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $28,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 30,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares alerts:

GLDM opened at $17.74 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $20.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.