Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $131.08 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,822,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,936 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF comprises approximately 11.8% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 14.57% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF worth $131,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 124,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:INTF opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl ETF has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $28.67.

