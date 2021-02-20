Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,198,000 after buying an additional 47,273 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $330.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.95. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

