Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,090 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 258,446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 65,595 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 237,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $61.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $179.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

