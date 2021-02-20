Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 60,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 956,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $203,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 36,812 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,081,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE HON opened at $203.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

