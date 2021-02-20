Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $4 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $598.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $425.45. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,257 shares of company stock valued at $14,502,258. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

