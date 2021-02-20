Strategic Financial Services Inc Has $5.88 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $250.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.69 and a 200-day moving average of $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

