Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares makes up 1.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares were worth $21,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,168,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares by 748.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 31,779 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.62.

