Strategic Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 24,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,547,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,167,000 after buying an additional 29,512 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock opened at $95.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.70. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.