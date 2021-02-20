Strategic Financial Services Inc Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $174.61 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.89.

