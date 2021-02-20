Strategic Financial Services Inc Raises Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 133.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $1,382,344.00. Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $1,038,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,408,615. 5.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $121.44 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,036.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.42.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

