Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 12,688 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,688 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $23,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.77. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

