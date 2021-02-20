Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 185,133 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV)

Strategic Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,133 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $729,000.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.