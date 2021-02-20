Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 3,641 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,641 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.7% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 26,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 175,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 136.4% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $52.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

