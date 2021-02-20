Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 3,793 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 621,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 246,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 38,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 51,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of PSX opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $90.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day moving average of $62.47.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

