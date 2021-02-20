Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 534 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackRock by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $710.11 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $788.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $730.08 and a 200 day moving average of $653.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 42.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

