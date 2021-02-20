Strategic Financial Services Inc Trims Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,956 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.44% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $13,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

IGM stock opened at $373.96 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $183.27 and a 52 week high of $382.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $330.40.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.