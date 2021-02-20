Strategic Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,036 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,387 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,563 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,858 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,611 shares of company stock worth $13,552,135. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXPI. Truist upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.52.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $191.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $200.19.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.