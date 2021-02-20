Stratis (STRAX) Trading 49.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 49.7% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a total market cap of $228.58 million and $15.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015152 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 56.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 128,448,458 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

