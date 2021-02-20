Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.14. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 52,170 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.