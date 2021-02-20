Streamr Reaches Market Capitalization of $86.17 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $86.17 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.