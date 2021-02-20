StrongHands Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $4,131.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS token that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,365,442,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,952,247,761 tokens. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Token Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

