Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,190 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 208,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $391.51 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $395.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $383.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

