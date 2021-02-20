Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Yum China worth $58,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Yum China by 13.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 719,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,422 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Yum China by 246.9% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 289,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 206,151 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,643,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 74.4% in the third quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 702,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,175,000 after acquiring an additional 299,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

