Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,469 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.22% of Hormel Foods worth $55,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 51.9% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $322,824.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

