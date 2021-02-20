Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889,112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Slack Technologies worth $53,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Slack Technologies by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WORK. Barclays lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Slack Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.95.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of -74.66 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Equities analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David Schellhase sold 29,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,275,206.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 350,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,273,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,692 shares of company stock worth $38,706,396 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.