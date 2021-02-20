Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,671 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CarMax worth $51,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock opened at $121.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.75. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $128.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In related news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

