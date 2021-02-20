Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of FactSet Research Systems worth $50,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $313.68 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

