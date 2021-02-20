Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $56,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,716,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after buying an additional 40,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 2.01.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

